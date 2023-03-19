Osun 2023: PDP wins Ede North State Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Babajide Kofoworola, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ede North State Constituency, winner of the Osun State House of Assembly election.

The Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Popoola Bayode of the Obafemi Awolowo University, made the declaration.

Bayode said Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rivalry in the the All Progressive Congress, Abdulquadri Suleiman, who came second with a total vote of 9,010.

Labour party came third with just 13 votes.