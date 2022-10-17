Osun 2022: Tribunal urges parties to file schedules of witness 

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, has directed parties in the petition against Senator Ademola Adeleke, as Governor – elect, to file schedule of witnesses within 24 hours to the Tribunal’s sitting.

The tribunal, scheduled to sit on October 26, also said it would be sitting every Saturday, as well as on public holidays, to enable it conclude the matter on time.

Justice Tertsea Kume, gave the ruling in his Pre-hearing report at the sitting of the tribunal Monday in Osogbo.

Kume said the tribunal would sit between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, except Friday when the tribunal will close its proceedings by 1:00 p.m.

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.”

He further explained that all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar, and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses.

The Judge, however, said time agreed by parties for the evidence of witnesses would be maintained.

Kume then adjourned the commencement of full hearing to October 26.

Governor Oyetola, and the All Progress Congress (APC), are challenging the victory of Adeleke, in the July 16 election.