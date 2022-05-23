Osun 2022: Suspected hoodlums attack Gov. Oyetola campaign train

Many supporters and journalists were injured Monday when suspected political thugs attacked the campaign train of Osun Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Adegboyega Oyetola.

The hoodlum suspected to be working for an opposition party laid siege along Arapajo area of Gbongan, the headquarters of Ayedade Local Government Area close to the venue where APC was holding a campaign rally.

After the campaign, the thugs attacked the campaign vehicles, including a bus of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, correspondent chapel.

The political thugs were armed with axes, clubs and stones. The Nation