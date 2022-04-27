Osun 2022: Photos as Ogunbiyi emerges Accord party candidate

The Osun State Accord party governorship candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi, says he will create a mega investment outfit that will attract local and international investors to the state.

Ogunbiyi, the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, said this while declaring his ambition to run for the July 16 Osun State governorship election on the platform of Accord on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The governorship candidate said he would also give financial and technical support to small, medium and mega enterprises in the state.

According to Ogunbiyi, he is sufficiently equipped with the much-needed skills, vision, capacity, character and competence to transform the state excellently as the next governor of the state.

He said: “I possess the quality and experience required to harness the vast state’s resources for productive and developmental purposes.

“I understand the needs of our dear state and I promise in the name of the Most High God, to use my talents and know-how to deliver the much-needed values to adequately meet these needs to adequately benefit our hardworking people.

“We will have compulsory free primary education in Osun State.

“We are mostly the beneficiary of this project by our well respected statesman and sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.

“I am assuring the entire citizens of Osun State of a prudent, effective and results-oriented government.

“We will, by God’s grace, transform our state into a thriving, industrialised and modern state.”

Ogunbiyi also said that he would be the champion of progressive development, productive transformation, skills acquisition and drastically improved livelihood.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunbiyi was one of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirants for the election.

He, however, left PDP before the party’s primary on March 8, which Senator Ademola Adeleke won.

Ogunbiyi contested the party’s ticket against Adeleke in 2018, but lost.