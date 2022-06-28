Osun 2022: PGP names members of National Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party has approved the appointment of Governor Duoye Diri as the Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Monday.

Bature said that the appointment was approved by the PDP National Working Committee under the leadership of its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He said that the 128 members Council would have Tombra Jumbo as Administrative Secretary

Bature urged all the council members to be available for inauguration on Wednesday at 10am at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Other members of the 128-man committee include Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Aminu Tambuwal, Okezie Ikpeazu, Udom Emmanuel and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Oyo, Sokoto, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Enugu States.

Other are Governors Darius Ishaku, Samuel Ortom, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Mohammed of Taraba, Benue, Edo, Adamawa and Bauchi States.