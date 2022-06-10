Osun 2022: NSCDC takes civil defence campaign to grassroot

Ahead of the Osun State gubernatorial election, the State’s Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken campaign on civil defence Public Relations Committee to its divisional offices.

The revelation is contained in a press statement signed Friday by the Command’s Public Relations, ASC II Atanda Olabisi

The CDPRC, which was inaugurated by the Command earlier this year, is a grass root–level security team of local leaders and citizens who work with NSCDC to prevent crime by giving proactive intelligence in their communities.

Representing the State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja at the inauguration the Committee at Araromi Owu Community Ayedaade, the Osun West “A” Area Commander, Assistant Commandant of Corps Bashir Sarafadeen, said NSCDC could not be everywhere all the time, therefore, the need for collaborative efforts to get indigenous people involved in securing the Osun State.

Sarafadeen explained further that members of the Committee are saddled with the responsibility of providing proactive intelligence “bring any suspicious activity in your neighborhood to the attention of the Corps,” ACC Bashiru said.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the Divisional Officer of Ayedaade South LCDA, Superintendent of Corps (SC) Ponle Kayode Sunday sensitized the community on their new obligations to the State’s NSCDC Osun State Command.

He emphasized that the inauguration is timely as there is need to make the state safe and secured for the citizens at all times, adding that the forthcoming gubernatorial election calls for more vigilance by all residents of the state.

He stated further that the initiative was an additional effort to deliver on the core mandates of NSCDC and tackle the spate of insecurity in Osun State.

The newly inaugurated Civil Defence Public Relations Committee consists of 20 members drawn from Araromi Owu community, Ayedaade South LCDA.