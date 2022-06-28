Osun 2022: NOA, NGO preach against vote-trading

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Osun Chapter, has advised the electorate against trading their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the forthcoming Osun Governorship election.

The Osun NOA Director, Oluropo Ibikunle, gave the advice on the sideline of a one-day stakeholders’ roundtable organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), a non- governmental election observer in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ibikunle said that vote-trading had become worrisome looking at the disadvantages it posed to the detriment of the existing democracy.

He said the need to sensitise stakeholders became paramount to ensure they vote their conscience in the coming governorship election.

According to him, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) being an election monitoring group, has continued to do tremendous jobs, especially in the recently-concluded Ekiti governorship election.

He warned the electorate against being induced with money to sell their conscience which would be to the detriment of democracy.

The NOA boss called for the collaborative effort of stakeholders toward ensuring that the election in Osun remained free and fair.

Ibikunle, therefore, said that NOA would not relent in creating the needed awareness toward ensuring that vote-trading and inducement were either curtailed or eradicated.

Also, the CTA Executive’s Director, Faith Nwadishi, said the advocacy group would be setting a situation room before the election to receive reports from its field observers across the state.

Nwadishi said that the stakeholders’ meeting would also afford key actors in the coming election to campaign without acrimony and violence.

“The meeting is to discuss issues relevant to the well-being of citizens and convince citizens to cast their vote in good conscience.

“It is to also discourage them to do away with inducing voters with money or commodities. Let there be peace,” she said

She said that CTA would continue to consult and collaborate with all the critical stakeholders to promote credible, free, peaceful and fair elections.

According to her, there is the need for stakeholders to ensure that all voices are heard, especially those of the vulnerable groups.

Nwadishi said that the role of citizens and stakeholders in the electoral processes was significant and critical to the success of any election.

The CTA boss warned that vote-trading had become worrisome and dangerous to existing democracy.

“You can make a difference by refusing to sell your votes and only vote for your chosen candidate,” she said.

Nwadishi urged citizens to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which would enable them not to be disenfranchised.