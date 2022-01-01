Osun 2022: NACOMYO cautions politicians, calls for peaceful poll

The Osun State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations has appealed to the people of the State to shun any act that might threaten the peace of the state before, during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

This was contained in a communique by the Coordinator, Imam Tajudeen Adedokun, and Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Ishola.

The communique was issued at the end of the 14th NACOMYO youth roundtable conference and 30th anniversary held in Osogbo, the state capital, between December 28, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

The 14th NACOMYO youth roundtable conference, with the theme: “Sound Approach to Islamic Propagation in Contemporary World: Muslim Youths On Call,” was attended by prominent Muslims personalities.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, lauded NACOMYO for organising the conference as a pragmatic way of offering solutions to challenges facing the nation.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Yemi Lawal, congratulated NACOMYO on the 30th anniversary and award presentation to some Muslims for their contributions to the propagation of Islam.

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Prof. Afis Oladosu; Balogun Musulumi of Yorubaland and Aare Musulumi of Ile-Ife, Alhaji Ibikunle Lawal; new Deputy Imam of Osogbo, Alhaji Maroof Ishola; and President, Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Adeleke Olawuyi, were among the top personalities at the event.

In the communiqué issued at NACOMYO Schools, Igbona, Osogbo after the events, the body called on all Nigerians to live with the fear of Allah and shun immoral pursuit of wealth.

It also urge parents to give their children sound Islamic and western education for a better future.

NACOMYO warned against increase in price of fuel and urged the Federal Government to address the problem of insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

It implored all Nigerians to fear Allah, live peacefully and put the love of the nation first so that Nigeria would regain her lost glory.