Osun 2022: How I ‘poisoned’ Aregbesola’s loyalists, associates — Adeleke

The Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has revealed how he “poisoned” some of the loyalists and associates of a former Governor of the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is now Minister of Interior, to win the June 16, 2022 poll in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the election revealed this as part of his strategy in a Channels Television interview.

Adeleke was on Sunday declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission after polling 403,371 votes to that of the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

Aregbesola, a member of the APC, was in Germany while the election held.

Adeleke told Channels Television: “I did not work with Aregbesola.

“I didn’t even talk to him, but all I know is his associates.

“For example, Kolapo Alimi, one of the lawyers that represented Oyetola at the tribunal.

“Then, anytime I saw him (Alimi) in court, because I’m a civilised person, I will go to them and greet them and say: ‘How are you doing?’

“It was later he apologised and said he was thinking: ‘Why is senator Adeleke greeting me? We are trying to mess him up and he is still greeting me.’

“But he later told me that while I was greeting him, I didn’t know that I was giving them poison.

“They knew that I won the election and they rigged me out and I was still greeting them.

“I believe that Aregbesola and Oyetola fell out.

“He (Alimi) came to me and said he has watched me and that he wants to join our party and we accepted.

“But Aregbesola directly?

“No.

“But we know a lot of top APC that joined.

“Assuming that I had been talking to Aregbesola one way or the other, then I would say that maybe he gave them go-ahead to support me.

“These people have grown.

“They have their own minds to decide if they want to join me or not.

“They believed that I was the one to beat and they came to me.

“I won’t know whether Aregbesola gave them go-ahead or not, because I have not been talking to Aregbesola.”

—