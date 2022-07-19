Osun 2022: Davido calls out INEC over delay on Certificate of Return to Adeleke 

…Okoye replies, learn legal instruments of election

Afrobeats star Davido has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), questioning delay in issuance of certificate of return to Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer expressed concern on his verified Twitter handle.

Davido wondered why two days after Adeleke emerged victorious at the poll, he was yet to receive his certificate of return.

He subtly reminded the commission and all stakeholders that the will of Osun people must not be tampered with.

He tweeted: “48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate.

“@inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!”

Meanwhile, INEC in a swift reaction has faulted Davido, who is a nephew to Osun Governor-elect Davido, over the time frame for the issuance of a Certificate of Return.

In a statement signed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, the electoral body said the Commission has up to 14 days to issue the winner with the Certificate of Return.

“The Commission conducted the Osun Governorship election on the 18th day of July 2022 and the Returning Officer made a declaration and a return on Sunday the 19th day of July 2022. Majority of the staff of the Commission that superintended the election are just returning to Abuja.

“The Supervising National Commissioner whose responsibility it is to present the certificate of Return is still in Osun waiting for the arrival of the certificate.

“The Commission made the Declaration and the Return and it is uncharitable to insinuate that the Commission does not want to issue the winner of the election with a Certificate of Return.

“There is no law in place that mandates the Commission to issue a certificate to any candidate within 48 hours. Those that influence public opinion, especially in the electoral process should try to arm themselves with basic knowledge of the law and the processes and procedures of the Commission”.

Okoye added: “Those that intervene and play roles in the electoral process should try to have basic knowledge of the constitutive legal instruments that guide and regulate the conduct of elections.

“The Commission is a public trust and a creation of the Constitution and the law and must be seen to respond to public demands for transparency and openness.

“The Commission will continue to uphold the basic tenets of transparency, openness and inclusivity in the conduct of elections and the delivery of electoral services.

“The Commission is not a political party and will not be swayed by partisan political interests. Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the Act”.

