Osun 2022: Bishop speaks on ‘crisis’ between Oyetola, Aregbesola

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ijesha North, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, has called on factions within the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State to stop creating a crisis between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor in office.

The Bishop said that since the governor has come out to say that there is no rift between him and the former governor, who is now the Minister of Interior, members of the party should bury the hatchets and join hands with the two leaders to help the state grow.

Bishop Oluyamo made these remarks at Ijebu-Jesa, headquarters of Oriade Local Government Area in Osun State, during a chat with newsmen shortly after officiating at a special birthday thanksgiving service in honour of Prof. Theophilus Taiwo Olowokure, who clocked 92 recently.

The prelate, who commended Governor Oyetola for the prompt payment of salaries of workers and pensions of retirees in the state, also applauded him for painstakingly ensuring that Osun continues to grow through the provision of infrastructures across the state.

“I don’t know why some people within the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun are unnecessarily creating a crisis where there is none. They should all come together to join hands with the governor to continue the good work he is doing.

“He has come out to say that there is no rift between him and Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor in office. So, factions within the party should just stop whatever they are trying to do and give the governor the full support he needs to work for the progress of our state.

“As you can see, Governor Oyetola is someone, who is determined to drive the development of this state forward; and he is doing a good job so far. The prompt payment of salaries of civil servants is highly commendable. If he is not paying it, people like us will talk. Now that he is doing it, we should also commend him.

“I also commend his efforts in the area of education. He has renovated and built, quietly, a number of schools in all the nooks and crannies of this state. He is doing well in the Health sector and he is not leaving out the construction of good roads too. I think he needs all the support we can give him to succeed”, the Diocesan stated.

The clergyman also used the occasion to call on the President Muhamadu Buhari-led Administration to intensify efforts to end the menace of Boko Haram, banditry and incessant kidnappings in Nigeria. According to him, “when there is a breakdown of security apparatus, there can never be meaningful development.

“The issue of security around the country needs to be handled seriously. There is the need to completely put an end to the Boko Haram terrorism. The issue of kidnapping should also be swiftly handled if we want true development for the country. No meaningful development can take place in an environment that is not safe.”

While appreciating the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu on the bold step taken to ban open grazing in the state, the Bishop called on other state governors, especially, in the Southwest, to follow suit so that farmers can peacefully cultivate their farms and ensure food sufficiency.

Speaking on the arrest and detention of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, Bishop Oluyamo called on the Federal Government to work for his release and hand him over to royal fathers in the Southwest for the purpose of resolving the matter amicably.

In his words: “I believe it is our traditional institution in the Southwest that can handle the issue of Sunday Igboho the way it should be handled. If the Federal Government can work for his release and hand him over to our royal fathers, I am sure they can resolve it amicably.”

Bishop Oluyamo commended Professor Olowokure for singlehandedly building and donating the building of the Pre-Varsity Centre, which was borne out of his concern for the educational development of the youths.