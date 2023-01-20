Osun 2022: APC urges members to commence seven-day fasting for Oyetola’s victory at Tribunal

The opposition All Progressives Congress in Osun State has enjoined members of the party to embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer session, starting from Friday to seek God’s favour as the Election Petition Tribunal hearing the party’s petition set to deliver its judgement.

The Justice Tetse Kume-led panel had concluded sitting on the petitions filed before by the ex-governor and the APC challenging the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel is expected to deliver its judgement before the end of January.

A statement by the APC Acting State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, and obtained in Osogbo Friday, however, said, “It was necessary for the party to resort to supplications after having effected everything legally allowed at the tribunal for the retrieval of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s stolen mandate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.”

The Osun APC boss also harped on the efficacy of prayers for attainment of perfection and as a potent insulation against the powers and principalities of the underworld.

Appealing to the APC members not to treat the fasting and prayers session with levity, Lawal affirmed that he was convinced that the God would perform wonders in the party members’ collective request and expectations.

He urged APC members to pray for continuous good health for Oyetola and his deputy, Bennedict Alabi, as well as, members of their families during the recommended fasting and prayer session.

He also directed them “to pray for the state for the quick restoration of its lost and dwindling glory among the comity of other states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“APC members should remember to pray for the success of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party’s candidates in the February general elections.”

He said it would equally be important to also pray against the shedding of blood by those he called ‘desperate and disgruntled politicians,’ who may want to introduce violence into the conduct of the general elections.