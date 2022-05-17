Osun 2022: ACPP calls for suspension of State’s IPAC Chair

The Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties (ACPP) has called for the immediate suspension of the Osun State Chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) following his undemocratic romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government and working against the Council’s Code of Conduct.

The Alliance in a press statement signed by Wole Adedoyin, made this demand after the Council recently went to the press with two screaming headlines “IPAC Lampoon’s Adeleke over alleged plans to influence outcome of governorship poll” and “IPAC Tackles PDP over alleged plan to rig Osun Polls”.

According to ACPP, this action violated the provisions of IPAC Code of Conduct.

ACPP finally regretted the action of the Osun IPAC Chairman, saying, “If he continues, he will destroy Osun IPAC.

IPAC must be neutral and we expect Osun IPAC Chairman to function within the precepts of the Code.