OSUA alumni hold maiden reunion

The 1990-95 Set of the Ondo State University Ado-Ekiti Alumni (now known as Ekiti State University) is set to hold its maiden reunion on Saturday, November 26.

Tagged, ‘Celebration of Survivors,’ the event will hold at the Banquet Hall of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, starting from 1pm.

A statement by the Secretary of the Reunion Planning Committee, Adegoke Salami, in Lagos on Wednesday, said “members of the set, who are professionals in various fields, from across the country and overseas are expected at the event.”

“The long overdue reunion will afford members of our set the opportunity to have fun, network and also brainstorm on how we can contribute to the development of our alma mater and the society at large,” Salami added.





