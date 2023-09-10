OSPOLY Rector’s removal imbroglio: HEDA urges Adeleke to uphold rule of law, respect court orders

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a renowned civil society organization dedicated to championing justice, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, has expressed deep concern over recent developments surrounding the alleged removal of the Rector at Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY), Iree.

In the light of these concerns, the organization emphatically called upon the Osun State Government, led by Sen. Ademola Adeleke, to abstain from continuing with actions that defy court orders and undermine the rule of law.

The recent order issued by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, seated in Lagos, in response to an ex-parte motion filed by Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo, the allegedly suspended Rector of OSPOLY, has brought the matter into the spotlight. Dr. Odetayo contended that his suspension is unjust and grounded in baseless allegations aimed at tarnishing his reputation and casting him in disrepute.

In a statement endorsed by HEDA Resource Centre’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society group firmly urged the state government to immediately halt any further actions associated with the appointment of a new acting Rector for Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY), Iree, in strict adherence to the court’s order.

“We call on the Osun State Government to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the independence and integrity of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria by refraining from any form of interference. The rule of law is the cornerstone of any thriving democracy, and it is imperative that government actions, especially those carrying significant implications by those who benefitted from protection of the courts to be in power, are conducted within the confines of the law.” Suraju emphasized.

Furthermore, the organization took the opportunity to remind the Governor and relevant authorities of their duty to adhere to established legal procedures when selecting candidates for pivotal positions. Rule of law and merit-based selection are fundamental to the efficient operation of institutions and the advancement of society.

HEDA Resource Centre remains resolute in its commitment to the monitoring and advocacy for good governance, accountability, and the safeguarding of citizens’ rights. The organization pledges to closely monitor developments surrounding the alleged suspension of the OSPOLY Rector and resolution of the conflicts arising from it. It implores all stakeholders to prioritize the principles of the rule of law, justice, and transparency in the critical matter.