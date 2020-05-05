Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed Kole Akinbolarin and Ishola-Isijola Razak as Commissioners in Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement in Akure on Tuesday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

According to Ajiboye, they are to replace Bankole Ogbesetore and Igbekele Akinrinwa, who had resigned from the board of the commission.

“The governor wishes the new appointees success in their new job,” he said.