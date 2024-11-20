Osogbo royal families, indigenes protest abuse of power by Ataoja

The royal families in Osogbo in. Osun State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest over alleged abuse of power by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

The protesters called on the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to intervene before the matter would degenerate into a full blown crisis.

The surviving aged wife of the late Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Samuel Adeleye Adenle, who reigned between 1944 and 1976, Olori Adesiyan Adenle, was among the protesters.

Olori Adesiyan said one Sikiru, who was appointed as District Head of Irepodun Community by Olanipekun, hijacked and sold her farm.

Another female farmer from the Community, Sikiratu Olasunkanmi, also said that the same man, Sikiru, using his position as the new district head of the community, sold her farm after taking N500,000 from her.

Also, a community leader who spoke on behalf of the people of Agunbelewo Community, Lawal Ganiyu, in Osogbo said the appointment of one Olayiwola Morufu, an indigene of Obaagun as Alagunbelewo of Agunbelewo, was unacceptable to the entire people of Agunbelewo.

Also Read:

The people of Osogbo called on Adeleke to intervene in the mater to safeguard the future of Osogbo.

Speaking on behalf of the Osogbo royal families, Prince Agboola Adejobi called on Governor Adeleke to intervene in the mater to safeguard the future of Osogbo.

Adejobi said past Ataojas are accountable to their people and the gods of the land and that their primary duty is to develop their domain, as well as protect and develop every aspect of the sociocultural well-being of Osogboland.

He lamented the cultural heritage of the Osogbo has not been as vibrant and elegant as it used to be, saying that traditional values and morals laid down by past Ataojas have been jettisoned.

His words: “It is safe to say that Ataoja stool in Osogbo land has been compromised for self gain.

“As sons and daughters of Osogbo, we condemn the way Oyetunji Olanipekun is crowning strangers as oba on Osogboland.

“This is totally against the customs and traditions of Osogboland.

“Recently, Mr, Olayiwola Morufu, an indigene of Obaagun, was crowned as Alagunbelewo of Agunbelewo, Osogbo.

“This appalling breakdown of law and order and the moral decadence by Oyetunji Olanipekun calls for urgent action.”

Adejobi said the legacies of great Ataojas such as Oba Samuel Oyedokun Latona II (1933-1943) Oba Samuel Adeleye Adenle I (1944-1976) and Oba Iyiola Oyewale Matanmi III (1976-2010) cannot be erased from the pages of history.

He said that it is collective responsibility to ensure that Osogbo culture, heritage and arts must are preserved.

Adejobi called on Governor Adeleke to intervene in the matter and save the future of Osogbo.

Post Views: 2