The Osogbo-born professionals under the auspices of Osogbo Affairs Forum has rejoiced with three of its members: Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, Dr. Mujidat Olabisi Salawudeen and Rasheed Ademola Adebiyi, on the recognition and elevation the trio recently achieved in their respective callings.

The felicitation was contained in a press statement signed and made available to the media in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, by the Convener of the Forum, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, and the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Forum, Abdulrahman Okunade.

Adegoke was recently conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) after a diligent practice of law for 17 years.

Popularly known as K. Rad, Adegoke is the first indigene of Osogbo to attain such a rank in the legal profession.

Salawudeen bagged a PhD in Social Studies from the Ekiti State University after a rigorous and steadfast academic sojourn and successful defence of her doctoral thesis.

During the fifth edition of the Osun Youth Ambassador Award that held in Osogbo, Adebiyi, a Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Fountain University, Osogbo, was presented with an award of excellence as a worthy Osun Youth Ambassador.

According to the statement: “In an era like this, when many no longer believe that hardwork pays, we cannot but celebrate such citizens who have distinguished themselves in their chosen legitimate fields.

“We congratulate and celebrate with our ambassadors, Mr. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, (SAN), Dr Mujidat Olabisi Salawudeen (PhD) and Mr. Rasheed Ademola Adebiyi.”

The group urged them to remain hardworking and shining examples to the generation that looks up to them as role models.

OSAF also urged the youths in Osogbo to emulate such great people in the society.