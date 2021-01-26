The Osogbo-born professionals under the auspices of Osogbo Affairs Forum on Tuesday congratulated a member of the Forum, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chief of Air Staff.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement signed and made available to the media by the duo of Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Abdulrahman Okunade, the Forum’s Convener and Steering Committee Chairman respectively.

Born on September 14, 1965, Amao hails from Osogbo in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Nigeria.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on January 19, 1984 as a member of the 35th Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on December 20, 1986.

He holds Master of Science (MSc) degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras in India; Master of Military Science and Strategy (MMSc); Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategy Studies from the National Defence University (NDU) in China; Post Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy from Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria; and National Diploma in Freshwater and Fisheries Technology from the Federal College of Freshwater and Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), New Bussa, Nigeria.

According to OSAF, the appointment of Amoo as Chief of Air Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari was laudable and heartwarming.

While appreciating Buhari for the honour done Osogbo through the appointment, the Forum prayed God to give the new Service Chief the wisdom to perform excellently in his new responsibility as Nigeria’s new Chief of Air Staff.