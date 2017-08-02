02. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 26, 20172min1

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

Edo to open up Agrarian Communities for Investments

BusinessEconomy

Edo LGs allocation increases by 35%

BusinessEconomy

Foreign investors buy 410m shares of Dangote Cement

BusinessEconomy

Ethiopian Airlines begin flight operations to Kaduna route

BusinessEconomy

50% of production firms close down in five years – MAN

BusinessEconomy

Customs generate N72m in six months in Borno despite Boko Haram attacks

BusinessEconomy

Africa set to tackle piracy, other maritime crimes – Dakuku

BusinessEconomy

Osogbo-born professionals felicitate with Bolarinwa as ACAMB’s new Secretary General

RB-e1501097273271.jpg
In a press statement signed by the convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, and Steering Committee Chairman of the group, Abdulrahman Okunade, OSAF lauded ACAMB members for electing Bolarinwa as Secretary General.
Osogbo-born Professionals under the aegis of the Osogbo Affairs Foundation has felicitated with the Head of Corporate Communications of Skye Bank Limited, Rasheed Bolarinwa, on his emergence as the Secretary General of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks.
In a press statement signed by the convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, and Steering Committee Chairman of the group, Abdulrahman Okunade, OSAF lauded ACAMB members for electing Bolarinwa as Secretary General.
The group said: “Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa’s election is a confirmation of the virtues of hard work, dedication to work, commitment, passion and administrative acumen which he is generally known for.
“While we pray for a successful tenure for him, we wish to advise him not to rest on his oars and make these sterling qualities of his to bear on the administration of ACAMB.”
While describing Bolarinwa as a good ambassador of Osogbo, OSAF said the multiple award-winning and seasoned public relations practitioner has the capacity to take the association to a greater height in his new position.
It said: “Rasheed Bolarinwa is our pride in Osogbo and Osogbo-born professionals are happy that ACAMB deemed him fit to occupy the exalted position of the Secretary General of the association. As a reputation management professional with a rich pedigree, Bolarinwa has capacity to succeed in his new responsibility.
“His over 17 years post-qualification hands-on experience spanning journalism, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, strategic brand management, insurance, consulting and banking, certainly makes us happy and we are proud of him.”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousEarnings expectation: NSE market capitalisation crosses N12t mark

nextUN Chief strongly condemns Maiduguri IDPs suicide attacks

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Magu: Senate had no pre-meditated plan to reject him – Saraki

Baby born ‘pregnant’ with his twin, stuns doctors

Shettima promises review of quit notice to Igbos as his group meets Kalu

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements