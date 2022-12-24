Osogbo Book Club appoints new Coordinator 

Osogbo Book Club, the brain child of the Society of Young NigerianWriters (SYNW) has appointed a new Coordinator.

In a release dated 24th December, 2022, the National Executive Committee

led by Wole Adedoyin appointed Nikeagbeja Adesanya as the

Coordinator of the Club.

According to the release, the decision to appoint

Adesanya was reached by the NEC of the Society upon the need to have

competent and knowledgeable reading advocates like her.

Adesanya’s appointment is based on merit, experience and keen interest

in promoting reading culture in Osun State.

The release finally expressed that the team will be counting on the

wealth of experience of Mrs. Nikeagbeja Adesanya in the continued

efforts to develop reading culture in Osun State.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Nikeagbeja Adesanya is a native of Ibodi, in Atakumosa West Local

Government. She was born in Ode-Omu, both in Osun State of Nigeria.

Adesanya began her Primary School Education in Ode Omu and concluded it

in Ilesa. She proceeded to St. Margaret’s School, Oke-Ooye , IIesa for

her Secondary School education.