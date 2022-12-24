Osogbo Book Club appoints new Coordinator 

Writers (SYNW) has appointed a new Coordinator.
In a release dated 24th December, 2022, the National Executive Committee
led by Wole Adedoyin appointed Nikeagbeja Adesanya as the
Coordinator of the Club.
According to the release, the decision to appoint
Adesanya was reached by the NEC of the Society upon the need to have
competent and knowledgeable reading advocates like her.
Adesanya’s appointment is based on merit, experience and keen interest
in promoting reading culture in Osun State.
The release finally expressed that the team will be counting on the
wealth of experience of Mrs. Nikeagbeja Adesanya in the continued
efforts to develop reading culture in Osun State.
The appointment takes immediate effect.
Nikeagbeja Adesanya is a native of Ibodi, in Atakumosa West Local
Government. She was born in Ode-Omu, both in Osun State of Nigeria.
Adesanya began her Primary School Education in Ode Omu and concluded it
in Ilesa. She proceeded to St. Margaret’s School, Oke-Ooye , IIesa for
her Secondary School education.
She further as she gained admission into the University of Ibadan, UI
the Premier University, to Study Economics and Educational Management.
After her study, she bagged a Masters Degree in Public Administration at
the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
She is a prolific and talented Creative writer. She has written and
published many fiction and story books, reviewed and recommended by the
Curriculum Development Departments of the Osun State Government.
Adesanya is also a Biographer of repute. Some of her
published works are:
• Ọdún Á Yakọ.
• Àbẹ̀kẹ́ Òréke.
• Kókó Omi.
• Ìyá N’ìyáà Mi.
• Iṣẹ́rorò Oúnjẹọ̀fẹ́.
• Sweet Nightmare.
• My Fabulous Mother…
• Cold Furnace.
• I Found It etc.
– Odyssey and
– Epic Voyage, both biographies.
She is a member of: Nigerian Institute of Management, (MNIM),
Nigeria Association of Indigenous Creative Writers, (NAICREW),
Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), Badge holder of World Pulse Story
Teller and Encourager and Ẹgbẹ Akọ́mọlédè àti Àṣà Yórùbá jákè-jádò orílẹ̀-èdè àgbáyé
She has crop of job experience at the Oyo State Ministry of
Economic Planning, Ibadan, the defunct Osogbo Steel Rollig Company
Osogbo, Dangote Steel, Osogbo.
As at the time of this reading, Adesanya is currently an Admin.
Officer at the Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo,
Osun State PRO of Nigeria League of Women Voters (A Non-governmental
Women Group that is Empowering Women Politically, Socially and
Economically).
She is a devout Christian, Daughter of Zion. Married to Timothy
Adesanya, of Ijebu-Igbo is blessed with God fearing Children.
The Osogbo Book Club was founded in 2011, consisting a group of people who meet, monthly to discuss the book they have read and exchange those
books. Club members encourage each other and learn to read with a
critical mind, articulating their opinions about a particular book with
others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention
through the book club.