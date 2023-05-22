Osodeke reelected ASUU National President

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in the early hours of Monday re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke unopposed as their National President to pilot the affairs of the union for another two years.

It was learnt that apart from Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, the union members also re-elected Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, as Vice President.

They were re-elected during their 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU which was hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State between May 19 and 21, 2023.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

Osodeke who spoke with our correspondent on his way to Abuja after the National Delegates Conference described it as successful.

He said “We have finished with our national delegates conference in Jos. It was successful. We are on our way back to Abuja. We will issue a statement regarding the conference and my re-election and other national officers when we get back to our station . Thank you”