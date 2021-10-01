Osoba undergoes successful surgery, Abiodun congratulates him

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated a former Governor of the state and leader of the All Progressives Congress, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, over a successful minor surgery.

Governor Abiodun said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Friday.

The statement said the elder statesman who underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom and recuperating very well had earlier called the governor to inform him that he would not be able to attend the celebration of the country’s 61st independence anniversary held in the state.

Abiodun, who thanked the Almighty God for granting Chief Osoba good health and energy to continue to contribute to nation building, further prayed God to grant the former governor long life and good health in the continued service to the state and country.

Abiodun noted that though Chief Osoba was absent at the independence celebration, his words of admonition and encouragement showed that Nigeria as a country will attain greatness.

The governor quoted the APC leader as saying: “Nigerians should rally round their leaders both at the federal and state levels,” adding that the country will surmount its present challenges.

He said: “Our Baba, Chief Olusegun Osoba, underwent a minor surgery in the UK and we thank God that it went well, as he is now fine and in perfect condition. He called to tell me that he would have loved to be present at the independence celebration, but for the surgery.

“He is not here physically to be part of the celebration, but he told me his heart is with us. He sent his words of admonition and encouragement, and asked Nigerians not to lose hope in Project Nigeria. Even in his condition, Baba offered prayers for Nigeria in general and Ogun state in particular.

“I pray God will continue to preserve Chief Osoba and grant him good health. He assured that he will soon join us and continue to offer his fatherly advice to our administration and leadership for our great party, the APC.”