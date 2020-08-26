Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has been unanimously appointed as the new Council Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, 30 years after he left the position.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday after a meeting by the Governing Council of the Institute held at its chamber, the first since the passage of the late Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Isa.

It was attended by the President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Nduka Obaigbena

Publisher of Vanguard newspaper and veteran journalist, Sam Amuka, introduced the new Chairman of the council, who was unanimously adopted by Members-of-Council-in-Session, while a former President of NPAN, Ray Ekpu, was appointed Deputy Chairman.

A statement by the Acting Registrar of the Institute, Patricia Kalesanwo, said the assumption of Osoba as the chairman of the council 30 years after he left the position is to explore his wealth of knowledge, administrative skill, professional depth, and goodwill to reposition the institute in this era of technology-driven communication industry.

The meeting also resolved that the Chairman of the NIJ Alumni Association be incorporated in to the council in Ex-Officio capacity with no voting right, explaining that this will be to enable the old student to appropriately contribute to the positioning of their alma mata.

The Council also decided that following the expiration of the tenure of the Provost, Gbemiga Ogunleye, by 18 months, arrangements should be made to appoint a successor.

Ogunleye leaves at the end of August 2020.

The Council wished him the best in his future endeavour.

The Council directed its Establishment Committee to set in motion through the placement of advertisement and screening of a suitable candidate for the office of provost immediately.

It added that all standing committees should be meeting regularly as appropriate and submit working papers for the Council to fast track the repositioning drive.

The council commended the untiring efforts of leaders in the profession, including Obaigbena, Amuka and late Isa in steering the ship of the institute up till the moment, adding that beside a minute silence in honour of the late Chairman, a day of tribute should be organized by the school management in his honour.