Osoba advocates forum of former governors to support incumbents

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has suggested the need for the formation of former Governors Forum, which will serve as avenue to advice ruling government at every given time in view of experiences of the past governors.

Osoba made the suggestion when two former Military Administrators of Ogun State: Commodore Kayode (retd) and Colonel Daniel Akintonde (retd), paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Lagos.

He added that the establishment of the former Governors platform will serve as a bench mark for others

He said: “I am proud to say that you served with total dedication.

“So I am proud to have been associated with you, and am not ashamed.

“I assure you, and I think we have to look at it, maybe at some point, we former Governors have to come together to start a kind of project as advising governance.”

The veteran journalist on request from his visitors not to fold his arms against nation building, in view of challenges facing the country, said he was in line with their request, adding that there was the need for all genuine elders to come together in reviving the country from disintegration.

Osoba said: “As to the roles I should play for nation building, all of us are elder statesmen.

“All of us must come together, as all of us have successfully governed Ogun State.

“We should start something.

“I assure you as long as I have energy, the intellectual capacity, I will continue to play the role of elder statesman.

“At 82 and going to 83, what is left for me is father figure.

“Thank God I didn’t make my name as Governor.

“I am happy to say that I made my name as a Reporter.

“And I am still proud of my profession till today.

“I have my administrative knowledge in the media.”

Earlier Olofinmoyin and Akintonde in separate comments said the visit was to rejoice with Osoba after a successful knee operation, praying that God will permanently perfect the healing.

The former administrators pointed out that the success of the operation at such ripe age was an indication that God loves him and that his (Osoba) service to the nation is still much needed, appealing to him not to ignore challenges the country is passing through.

The duo declared that Osoba remains one important personality in the country they owe respect and love in view of his performances as Governor, which till date remain a reference point.

—