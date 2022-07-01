OSMA: Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Abdullahi Maikano, the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa, on Thursday said Nigeria would host the second edition of the Armed Forces Games in 2024.

Maikano told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the Games is to foster the culture of peace needed for the economic development and integration of the African continent.

“OSMA’s main objective is to promote friendly sporting and physical training activities among the Armed Forces of member-states, and that is where we are headed,” he said.

He added that the organisation has started making plans to have a successful hosting.

He said: “A total of 27 sports activities will also feature in the event, while all countries in the continent will participate in the championship.

“The championship serves a means to unity nations and creates peace between countries.”

Maikano disclosed that the Games’ first edition was held in Kenya, while Nigeria will host the second edition in 2024.

He urged Non-Governmental Organisations, the private sector, philanthropists and others to support the organisation.

He said: “We have started writing to the private sector, corporate bodies, philanthropists and lovers of sports to support us in the event.

“We don’t have money, but whenever we have a championship, people always come to support us financially and materially to have a successful ending,” the officer said.

NAN reports that the 7th General Assembly of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa was held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in February.

—