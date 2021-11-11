Osita Chidoka congratulates Soludo

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has congratulated the winner of the Anambra State governorship election, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The former Aviation Minister, who is also an ex Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, said the result of the November 6 governorship election represents the voice of the people of the state and a loud mandate to the winner.

He extolled the leadership qualities of candidates of all the political parties, especially the PDP candidate Chief Valentine Ozigbo, whose exemplary campaign and decency would be long remembered.

Chidoka, the founder of the political grassroots Movement Unlock Naija, urged Prof. Soludo to “use his wealth of experience and knowledge to unlock Anambra State. Prof. Soludo should be humbled by this clear mandate and call to action to renew our state underperforming below its potential.”

The former Corps Marshal of FRSC commended the good people of Anambra State, especially the youths, for their peaceful disposition during the election. The success of the Anambra elections provides an opportunity to engage the state’s youths to imbibe the values of democracy and peace.

Chief Chidoka also admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to leverage the Anambra State governorship election to perfect some apparent lapses in the just concluded Anambra guber polls.

He pointed out that the first step to unlock Naija starts with free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.