Osinbajo’s spokesman hails media aides who served him

In an expression of gratitude for their support and hard work in the course of serving the immediate past administration, spokesman for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Laolu Akande has commended members of his media team.

Akande paid glowing tributes to his media team in a tweet released via his handle @akandeoj, on Wednesday.

It reads: “Shout-out to my colleagues in the Media Unit of the Office of the Vice President: Laolu B, Ibilola, Tolani, Timmy & Ruky. You guys were simply phenomenal. And kudos to all the civil servants in the unit, especially Mr. Abiola, Jude, Mfon, Hassan & everyone else. I learnt a lot working with you all.”

Akande also praised his Personal Assistant, describing him as “dogged, never say die, Rotimi Akinnadeju, the young man who pioneered the management of Teleprompters for use of the Vice President in the last several years. Rotimi simply performed miracles that many didn’t notice. But those who did never stopped wondering! Kudos man!”

Akande further lauded a News Agency of Nigeria reporter, Jude Zoho, deployed to serve in the unit.

Akande said, “Finally, I must also hail Jude Zoho, who although a trained journalist, posted to our office from NAN, became so versatile not only in news reporting but learnt the ‘art & science’ of Teleprompters and supported that sub-unit with such acumen he developed mastering the work.”

For his strategy support team, Akande expressed special commendations for their dedication.

He said, “Also shout-out to our media strategy support team, Core Members – your unrelenting dedication to a noble cause & original thinking sustained our work. Seun, Phil, Seyi, Fatima, Liberty, Gloria, Abims, Olums, Bature, Gasper, Maria & Strategy Lead Temi – God Bless you. You endured hardwork.”

Akande had earlier in another tweet reflected on serving the nation, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

“Ended my first attempt at public service – working for government today. So I reflected. One stretch of 8 years by a particularly independent, at times feisty reporter; driven by a strong desire to bring out the greatness God has deposited in us as a people. Conclusion is I am so thankful,” Akande wrote.

Akande also hinted about a possible follow up to “the story of the hardwork that the immediate VP of Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo, SAN inspired & supervised in his areas of assigned responsibilities,” noting that though the subject-matter “has been introduced in the outstanding book by 25 journalists & writers: OSINBAJO STRIDES. Expect more from me. We must tell Nigerians.”