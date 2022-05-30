Osinbajo’s classmate abducted in Abuja-Kaduna train attack speaks from captivity + Video

Maryam Abubakar Bobbo, her husband and four children whose photo went viral in April after it was released by terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, 2022, has been spotted in a video with other victims begging for their lives.

In the new video, eight of the captives: five men and three women, called on the Federal Government for help.

They demanded for the government to accede to the demands of their captors.

While the men knelt, the women sat on a mat as flies hovered around them.

An unidentified gunman, who appeared in the video, said the government could either listen to the victims or abandon them.

According to Bobbo, she is appealing to the Federal Government, family members and the members of the public who can help them because she and her family have been in captivity for 62 days.

She stated that they are in an unfavourable environment and two of her sons are currently sick with no medical supply.

Bobbo, who could not hold back her tears, started crying.

Also, another victim, Sadiq, son of elder statesman, Ango Abdullahi, said most of the victims were sick.

Sadiq said: “We are appealing to the Federal Government to once again come to our aid.

“We have been here for 62 days.

“Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and everyday the situation deteriorates.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

Another victim, who identified herself as a classmate of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Nigerian Law School, broke down in tears, saying she was disturbed by the plight of her son whom she said is a “sickler”.

She said: “My name is Gladys….I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my class mate 78/79 Law School.

“You are a grandfather and a father.

“Come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler.

“I don’t know his condition now.

“I am pleading that the Federal Government and Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation to please come to our assistance (Amaechi has since resigned to pursue his presidential ambition).

“I am pleading.

“We are all sick.

“Right now I’m even sick too.

“But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition.

“I am appealing to the Federal Government.”