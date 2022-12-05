Osinbajo, wife, greet Oba Adewale Ajayi at 60

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, have congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, on his 60th birthday today and his 5th coronation anniversary.





Osinbajo, in a statement he personally signed said: “Your Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, CFR, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland:



“Kabiyesi, Dolly and I join you, the family, friends and all Remo people at home and abroad in thanking and praising God today on your 60th Birthday and 5th Coronation Anniversary.



“Your reign has brought vision and purpose to Remo Kingdom. Sons and daughters of Remo now see a clear pathway to unity, prosperity and peaceful co-existence with all.



“We pray that God will grant you many more years on the throne in good health and joy, and that you will see the abundant fruits of your excellent leadership in Jesus name. Amen.”