Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Saturday, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, got vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President and his Deputy received the vaccine following the launch of the vaccination exercise in the country with frontline health workers.

According to tweets by the VP’s Spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was given the vaccination by Dr. Nicholas, his personal physician.

Akande tweeted, “Mr. President and his deputy, VP Osinbajo just got vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa following the launch of the vaccination exercise yesterday with frontline health workers. We should all take turns when time comes to get the happy jabs!

“Why did I say happy jabs? Well first & foremost it’s the beginning of the ending of this yearlong pandemic or so we hope. And secondly, VP says right after the jab by Dr. Nic, his Personal Physician “the thing was not painful at all. I didn’t even feel the pinch.” That’s Happy!”

Health workers at the National Hospital in Abuja were the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in Nigeria, with a medical doctor, Cyprian Ngong, becoming the first person to receive a jab, alongside three other health workers during the flag-off event in Abuja.

Nigeria, on March 2, received almost 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, GAVI, UNICEF and the World Health organization (WHO).

According to WHO, “While vaccine supplies are limited, it is recommended that priority be given to health workers at high risk of exposure and older people, including those aged 65 or older.”