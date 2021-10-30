Osinbajo urges Nigerians to be hopeful, prayerful

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Jos urged Nigerians to be hopeful of finding lasting solutions to insecurity in the country, and to be fervent in prayers.

Osinbanjo gave the charge in his goodwill message to the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau Chapter.

He said in spite of insecurity and other challenges, Nigerians and especially believers must speak positively of the country.

“The tongue carries power. We must speak the reality we desire as children of God,’’ he charged.

He said that God does not promise a life without challenges, but that He would be there for His children in all circumstances, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright because the country belongs to God.

The vice-president also said thanksgiving to God was required of believers in order to access His blessings.

He prayed for a new season for the Church of God saying: “the Church is coming to a greater glory and new season of victory.’’

In his remarks, Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong prayed for wisdom for Nigerian leaders to surmount the challenges of the country, especially insecurity, adding that COVID-19 had also worsened the economic situation of Nigeria.

He encouraged believers to thank God for His mercies through giving their substances for the expansion of His kingdom on earth.

In his exhortation, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, said: “It is good to give thanks unto the Lord.’’

Earlier, Plateau Chairman of PFN, Rev. Steven Dangana, admonished Christians to develop the attitude of gratitude saying that “When we are grateful, we will become graceful.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the Plateau Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria were among dignitaries at the event.