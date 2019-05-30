The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has told his wife, Dolapo, that he was ready for the next four years once she is by his side.

Osinbajo said this in a post on Twitter on Wednesday at about the time he took the oath of office for a second term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He tweeted with an accompanying photograph: “My dear Dolapo,

“Thank you for years past.

“Thank you especially for the last four years,

“You are my rock.

“And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service.”