Osinbajo to Tinubu, Shettima: PEPC’s verdict, victory for democracy

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has described the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal affirming the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as a victory for democracy in the country.

Osinbajo made his position on the judgment known in a statement on Saturday on his official Facebook page.

He said: “Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party the All Progressives Congress on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the Presidential election of February 25th 2023.

“This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and it’s rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of dispute.

“Our Nation now needs all of us, to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realization of the incredible potentials of our Nation.”