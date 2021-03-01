“So, your task is already well cut out for you. Perhaps Course 43 will be able to unlock the mystery of failed or poorly implemented policies and projects, but more importantly, promote a practical, nitty-gritty guide to implementing projects and policies. This is a body of knowledge that is desperately needed today.”

Those were the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Monday when he inaugurated the Senior Executive Course 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

Speaking on the theme of the Course 43 programme, titled: “Getting Things Done: Strategies for the Implementation of Policies and Programmes in Nigeria,” the Vice President noted: “This year’s theme goes to the heart of what is generally considered the bane of development in Nigeria, poor implementation.”

According to Osinbajo: “T he proverbial gap between intention and results; between policy and stated outcomes; delivering on campaign promises or even just doing what the well-articulated policy papers say.

“For many serious-minded policymakers, the frustration is the same, yes we know all about think-tanks what we need now are do-tanks.”

While commending the commitment and contributions of NIPSS to critical national issues through policy briefs, policy advice and other strategic interventions, Osinbajo assured staff, participants and management of the Federal Government’s continued support to the institution, especially in the upgrade of facilities, but tasked the NIPSS management to be innovative in addressing its problems.

“While Government will continue to do its best to support the National Institute, I should stress that budgetary provisions alone will always be limited given competing needs and responsibilities of government. It is therefore imperative for NIPSS to be even more pro-active and creative in seeking alternative sources of funding,” the Vice President added.

Commiserating with the management and staff of NIPSS on the demise of its Director-General, Prof. Habu Galadima, the Vice President recalled the late DG’s hard work and dedication, particularly to the growth of the institute, describing him as a “passionate advocate for the transformation of the Institute”.

As in the previous programmes, participants of Senior Executive Course 43 are drawn from the private sector and public service, including paramilitary organisations and Armed Forces.

Present at the event were the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and representatives of the Service Chiefs, among others.