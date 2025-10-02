Osinbajo to deliver ÆLEX 2025 Annual Lecture

The 19th edition of the ÆLEX Annual Lecture series, one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for legal and economic dialogue, is set to hold on October 14, in Lagos.

This year’s lecture will focus on ‘Rule of Law and Economic Development: The Nigerian Experience.’

The announcement was made last Friday at a press conference in Lagos, where the conveners described the lecture as both “timely and necessary”, given the country’s economic realities.

Speaking at the briefing, the Managing Partner of AELEX Law Firm, Adedapo Tunde- Olowu, SAN, noted that the rule of law remains central to Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development.

“We turn our attention to a subject of profound importance. The rule of law is not merely a legal construct; it is the very foundation upon which economic progress, investor confidence, and sustainable prosperity rest,” he said.

The keynote address will be delivered by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, while a panel session will feature some of the country’s leading voices in business, law, economics, and public affairs.

The panel includes Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, Chairman of the Bi-Courtney Group; Mr Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd.; and Dr Reuben Abati, journalist and public affairs analyst.

“With their wealth of experience spanning business, law, economics, and public affairs, this year’s panel promises to deliver a robust and thought-provoking dialogue.

“As we anticipate the lecture, we take pride in the legacy of continuity and impact it has built over the years, shaping conversations, influencing thought, and advancing solutions that endure beyond the lecture hall.

“We are confident that the 19th edition will not only uphold this tradition of excellence but will also surpass it,” Tunde-Olowu added.