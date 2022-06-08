Osinbajo to APC delegates: I’ve been prepared to lead Nigeria

You cannot wish the country well and vote for someone you do not believe in, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

He spoke ahead of voting by delegates at the ongoing All Progressives Congress Special Convention for its Presidential Primary holding at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

As he made his way to the podium, the crowd at the Convention ground, especially those close to the podium, gave the VP a rousing welcome that lasted for several minutes, with some chanting excitedly: “It is you we want (as president)!”

The same scene repeated itself after the VP concluded his speech and made his way through the aisle back to his seat.

According to the Vice President: “Nigeria has the talents, resources and the resourcefulness to become one of the world’s leading economies.

“Everything we can imagine or dream is within our reach. All that is left is for us to make the right decision tonight.

“To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.

“I have been prepared in the most profound ways for the task ahead, and I will be ready from day one.”

Prof. Osinbajo is one of the leading Presidential aspirants of the APC.

The ruling party will at the Convention elect its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

The VP spoke just before President Muhammadu Buhari delivered his speech.