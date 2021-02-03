Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is thanking God for saving him from a helicopter crash two years ago.

Recall that on February 2, 2019, the Vice President and his team, 11 of them, narrowly escaped death after the helicopter they flew in to Kogi State for a political campaign crashed in Kabba.

This morning, the Vice President remembered that day as he thanked God for saving him.

He posted the photo of him in a worship mood and wrote: “It would have been remembered as a day of sorrow because of the helicopter crash on February 2, 2019 involving me and 11 others but we thank God it is instead a day of victory and thanksgiving.”