The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has made a bombshell gaffe in his Ikenne constituency. On February 9, 2021, the VP, in a monumental recapitulation of the All Progressives Congress agenda on restructuring Nigeria, pushed a grovelling theme of unity. He appealed to “Nigerians to resist any attempt to destroy the unity that the citizens had lived and worked together for”. Further, “government would continue to attend to the cries of communities for justice, equity and fairness adding that the nation was stronger together than apart.” This pretentious drivel was delivered during an illegal revalidation of his membership of the APC at Ward 1, Unit 3, Egunrege, Ikenne in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The VP must be a blind and obdurate politician who lives in a bubble of stupidity, delusion and denial. He has desecrated Ikenne, the land of the great sage, visionary and statesman called, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Awolowo in his days fought for the progress of Yorubaland.

His premiership was skewed to developing the South West and today the blind could see the enduring footprints of his sterling legacies. In spite of the many political restrictions on his genius as a thoroughbred politician, he excelled and scaled all obstacles placed before him by the Fulani.

If Obafemi Awolowo were to be alive today, he would be recoiling with horror and a sense of forlorn despondency with the way the Northern Fulani have destroyed the aspiration of a potentially great nation. That is why all sensible Yoruba are looking wistfully to a reincarnation of that era of regionalism when all the indices of progressive politics – education, health care, security, infrastructure and job creation – were in abundance! That is why we have a new resurgence of clamorous Yoruba people who desire to see a rebirth of ‘Awolowo moment’ again in Yoruba land. This is the way to go!

But watching Osinbajo in Ikenne, I wept. We have to be indelicate with our clowns we called politicians. At Ikenne, he alluded to Great Awo as a pillar of progressivism in Nigerian politics. However, Osinbajo’s trivialization of progressive politics has been causing disquiet among true progressives. The motley crew of hungry APC crowd were abundantly amused when Osinbajo’s made a big fool of himself when he burst into disingenuous song. He fooled his handpicked audience with tons of APC lies upon lies all over again.

Today, Nigeria has entered into a redpilling phase of Fulani awakening ably enabled by none other personality than President Muhammadu Buhari. His government is a giant workshop for Fulani toxic experimentation of how to reduce Nigeria to an Islamic state with an illiterate Fulani caliphate cipher at the head. Therefore, to declare at Ikenne for a new affirmation of unity among disparage and competing ethnicities at a time when our faultlines have become more expansive is a total betrayal of Yoruba momentum that is daily unfolding. We must measure our unity with the current Nigerian realities.

The Miyatti Allah, that has Buhari as a patron, has provided him a strong loyalists base with a transcendent omnipotence, vanguard against dissent and ethnic support that is making our unity suspect, or at best, impossible. The capture of the Nigerian space by its internal colonisers has lasted 61 years if we go by the year of our independence. Since then we have been wrestling and debating how could we continue to watch as corrupt people prosper while the governed wallow in abject misery, pain, poverty and the death of compassion. By every human reckoning, 61 years of bondage, lack, captivity and rent extraction is a long time. For 61 years, we are trapped in a pattern of repeated failure. Here, I can say loud and clear that the Central Bank of Nigeria is too poor to compensate for the loss of a great and promising nation.

Even the return to democratic experiment since 1999 has not proven beneficial to Nigerians. It has been a long line of trajectories of failure upon failures. Genuine and concerned progressives have advanced reasons for our failures. Rather than look inward and embrace genuine change and the retooling of our democracy, each group is hell bent on keeping the other down in a Hobbesian fight for supremacy. This is our recurring travail.

Now let us purify this provocative discourse. Our unity has been abused, disfigured and bastardised by the Fulani Northerners. Fulani conceit, the belief in Othman Dan Fodio’s hallucination, treasonable control and hijack of the armed forces and Buhari’s on-your-face loyalty to his blood brothers in the North and Niger Republic, have all combined to make our unity unworkable. We have been patching things up but unfortunately the cracks are tearing us apart. But trust Osinbajo, a man who had once been sidelined, humiliated and treated shabbily by his Fulani principals, will rather continue to fool Nigerians that the way to go is to keep lining behind Fulani as we sing with a banner of One Indivisible Nigeria!

Provocation number one. Buhari is a dangerous president. His binary allegiance to the Republic of Nigeria and Niger is a treasonable offence. He has little allegiance to Nigeria. He is Fulani first. A Nigerien second. Then, Nigerian third. In his 6 years at the saddle as a cipher in Abuja, most of his administration infrastructural strides have been skewed to the North. He has a plan to build refineries in Katsina that will link up with Republic of Niger. The Kashi refinery in Katsina will be completed this year (2021) and will produce 150,000 barrel per day.

President Buhari on Tuesday 9TH February, 2021 also flagged off an ambitious project to construct a 284 km rail project that will connect Kano-Dutse-Jubia (Katsina State) – to Maradi in Niger Republic. The loan of $1.96 billion was secured from the Chinese and the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council in September 2020. The project, wait for it, will boost socio-economic activities along the corridors of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa in Nigeria and the people of Maradi in Niger Republic. Also, Mr. Buhari in June 2020 signed the construction of 614km gas pipeline from Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano all the way to Morocco through Niger Republic worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

The timeline of President Muhammadu Buhari’s romance with the Niger Republic began in 2015. After his victory in the 2015 presidential election, Buhari went straight to meet Mamadou Issoufou in Niamey, Niger Republic. There, in a shame of transnational Fulani solidarity, a Nigerian president was given a white horse and a sword – both potent symbols of Fulani conquest! This action was a foretaste of where his allegiance will be during his presidency. He has never forgotten his root. But he could forget and regard the pains and killings of Ibarapa people in Nigeria as irritation. Unity my foot!

Another provocation. How could a sitting president who sworn an allegiance to the protection of Nigerians ever allowed a misbegotten Islamic negotiator consorts with bandits? Why would Sheikh Gumi roll out red carpert to terrorists called bandits and go on to appease them, pamper them and ask them to be pardoned and reintegrated back to society? Fulani bandits are blood-sucking terrorists who have been maiming, sodomising, raping and butchering Nigerians with the full knowledge and sometimes encouragement from our armed forces. There had been numerous cases of looking the other way by our Police when Fulani bandits masquerading as herders were caught.

It has been documented that our military gave Fulani herdsmen a first class escort in Ogun State and the residents who mistreated them were given the beatings of their lives. Would a president from the south got away with all these ethnic aberrations? Unity my foot.

Another provocation. He desecrated the Nigerian constitution and extended the tenure of a retired Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Adamu. Would he have extended the tenure of a Southerner? No way. He ran most southerners who served him out of town, some, under humiliating circumstances. Ask most of his ex-southern ministers.

When Osinbajo was being humiliated by the Fulani mafia led by the late Abba Kyari, did Buhari step in to redeem the integrity of Osinbajo’s humanity? What was in play was the usual game of throne where Fulani issued edicts, warnings, threats to Southerners and pretended that all was fine with our unity. Osinbajo like all other blind and ambitious politicians who are slaves and hostage to Tinubu’s aborted presidential dream of ruling Nigeria should be told in clear and unambiguous language that Yoruba should seize this moment and call for restructuring based on regionalism or at best, separate nationalities.

Unity is no longer our strength in today’s Nigeria’s convoluted socio-economic-political space, but a conduit and convenient mantra to subject southerners to rapacious resource cleansing, brutality, domination, cheating and perpetual slavery. Osinbajo, please allow the soul of the sage, Obafemi Awolowo, rest in peace and fight for the emancipation of Yoruba from further humiliation in a fallen contraption called Nigeria. Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s dream of a united Nigeria was heavily predicated on shared arrangement of equality and separate development. Not a dominant Fulani North barking orders and demobilizing our aspiration through primordial and bankrupt Caliphate Islam-driven backward progress.

Fulani-inspired 1999 constitution has erased that noble dream of regional autonomy couched in the progressive heartbeat of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Worse, Muhammadu Buhari, a proud Fulani and Republic of Niger sympathizer has accelerated our urgent need to dissolve this nation for the sake of equity, justice and balanced partnership. Every right thinking Yoruba should be tired of selling an outdated orthodoxy of unity to Yoruba nation.

Our unity has passed its sell by date. Osinbajo’s fulminating and disgraceful Ikenne declaration is a mockery of the memory of Awolowo, Yoruba greatest leader.

