The Office of the Vice President has reacted to a website, supportosinbajo.ng, which is rallying Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A statement on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande described the solicitation, which is currently trending on Whatsapp , as a distraction.

The group has suggested that Professor Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

But the Vice President’s office says it is not in any way connected to the website or the group behind it, “and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.”

Akande said in the statement: “Professor Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.”

The statement, therefore, asked that people “desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace, and prosperity in the land.”