Osinbajo should be selling pop corn, ice cream — Ex-Borno Governor

A former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), should be selling pop corn and ice cream instead of aspiring to the lead the country in 2023 as president.

The former Borno State helmsman said this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Friday.

Shettima said this following a question posed to him when he insisted that the National Leader of the party and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best aspirant on the platform of the APC to become president in 2023.

He had said: “Tinubu is the best man for us.

“We don’t even have any option.”

When asked if he was aware that there is another name, Osinbajo, on the list of aspirants, Shettima said: “Osinbajo is a very nice man.

“He is a good man.

“But nice men do not make good leaders because nice men tend to be nasty.

“Nice men should be selling pop corn and ice cream.

“He is a very decent person, no doubt about that, and my personal friend.

“I will rather not comment on his person.

“He is a very decent man.”