Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu expected as Awo comes alive in stage play

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are expected to be in attendance at a stage play, further immortalising late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, comes up in Lagos this Sunday.

Awolowo was a former Premier of Western Nigeria and one of those who fought for the country’s independence.

The stage play, a brainchild of Duke of Shomolu Production House, headed by Joseph Edgar, and sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, follows on the heels of another widely acclaimed one on a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, titled: “Aremu.”

Awo, which was first on stage on September 5, will come alive again on September 12 at the Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos State, recently renovated by the Lagos State Government.

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, whose father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, was one of the actors on the political scene during the Awolowo era, wrote: “I look forward to watching this profound contribution to our history and the arts.

“I have no doubt that Edgar and his team will do the subject matter justice.

“The power of drama and the arts cannot be overestimated when it comes to telling our story and setting the narrative about our history and our past for future generations.

“This particular production is long-overdue and I pray that it will be the first of many.

“Congratulations to the producers, directors and cast.

“This is a bold attempt to let the world know about a critical period in our history which impacted so much on our nation.

“I am very proud of their efforts.”