Osinbajo receives updates on justice sector reforms, lauds efforts in six states

Six Attorneys-General from the South-West states on Tuesday briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the progress of justice reforms in their various states, many of which they said were inspired by the successes recorded during his stint as Lagos State Attorney-General.

The vice president, who expressed delight at the visit, commended the attorneys-general for the “great work” that has been done in the states, observing the wide range of areas being covered by the Justice Sector Reforms.

In separate remarks, the attorneys-general applauded the VP’s efforts as Lagos State attorney-general, attributing some of the gains recorded in their states to his innovative ideas.

They detailed different initiatives being implemented in their states centering around reforms on the administration of the justice system such as Alternative Dispute Resolution, access to justice, capacity building for judicial officers, digitization, and general infrastructure upgrade.

The presentations also included social protection objectives and improving the legal framework for enhancing the business environment in the states.

The attorneys-general and Justice Commissioners were led on the visit by the Ekiti State Attorney-General, Mr Olawale Fapohunda.

Others were Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; Ondo State Attorney-General, Sir Charles Titiloye; Oyo State Attorney-General, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo; Ogun State Attorney-General, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran; and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Olufemi Akande.

In his response, Professor Osinbajo urged the states’ chief law officers to leverage their network and individual positions to effect the desired changes in the justice sector.

Citing specifically the ongoing reform efforts in Lagos and other states, Lagos State Attorney-General, Onigbanjo, said “Your Excellency, you laid a solid foundation upon which we are building today.

“The reforms initiated by you as AG have been the basis for what we are doing and have done in Lagos.”

In the same vein, the Oyo State attorney-general, Professor Oyewo, noted that “we are proud of your achievements and contributions to the development of the judiciary and this great country.”

The leader of the delegation and Justice Commissioner of Ekiti State, Fapohunda, said the reform process in the states, including in Ekiti, is focused on law reform, institutional reform, and general reviews in areas that have a direct impact on the administration of justice system.

He also praised the foundational justice reform works of Professor Osinbajo in Lagos State.