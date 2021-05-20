Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Constitutionally, the vice president is the Chairman of NEC.

The council meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.

At the last meeting on April 22, the council dismissed claims that money was printed to support March allocation to states.