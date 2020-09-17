Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the fourth virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocol on COVID-19 pandemic.

The governors joined the virtual NEC from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on August 20, NEC disclosed that President Muhmmadu Buhari had approved the sum of N13 billion for the implementation of community policing in the country.

It said the president’s gesture was borne out of his resolve to rejig the security architecture in the country and deliver a more effective policing.

The Vice President, constitutionally, is the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinged on the economy.