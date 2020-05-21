Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the first ever virtual meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, anchored from the Yellow Room, Office of the Vice President, was the fourth for the year as the nation strives to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, featured at the meeting, while the governors joined the virtual NEC from their states.

Constitutionally, the vice president is the chairman of NEC, which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinged on the economy.