Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council.

The meeting was the seventh virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control safety protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors joined the virtual NEC meeting from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on Nov. 19, the Finance Bill that seeks to provide more tax incentives for Nigerian businesses and individuals was formally presented to the council.

The vice-president is constitutionally, the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the CBN Governor, the Minister of Finance, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other relevant government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.