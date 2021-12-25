Osinbajo pays Christmas homage to President Buhari in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his immediate family, who paid him Christmas homage in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vice-president was accompanied by his wife and children during the visit.

NAN observed that the vice-president, who spent Christmas in Abuja for the first time in the last six and half years, offered special prayers for the general progress of the country as well as the well-being of the first family and the citizens.

The vice-president, who also spoke to State House correspondents, described the visit as memorable.

”I thought it will be a good thing to come and say ‘hello’ to Mr President and wish him a Merry Christmas.

”I usually spend the Christmas in Lagos with my family, but this Christmas we are in Abuja. So, we thought it’s a good thing to come and greet Mr President and wish him a Merry Christmas, talk and have a good time.

”I came with the entire family,” he said.

Osinbajo also used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians of the unshakable resolve and genuine commitment of the Buhari administration to leave enduring legacies in critical economic sectors for posterity.

He said the challenges bedevilling Nigeria might be daunting but not insurmountable in the last lap of the administration.

The vice-president, who described the president as a good example of an incorruptible leader, commended him for his untiring efforts towards transforming and enhancing the nation’s economy.