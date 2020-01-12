Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos graced the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Rasaq Okoya, founder of Eleganza group of companies.

Other notable Nigerians that attended the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, businessman, Aliko Dangote as well as traditional rulers.

Born in Lagos on January 12, 1940, Okoya is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos.

The guests were thrilled by renditions from different musicians, while the vice president and Obasanjo also stepped out with Okoya on the dance floor.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of birthday cake by the celebrator flanked by Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Tinubu among others.

The vice president, who presided over the cutting of the cake, prayed God to grant Okoya 100 years, preserve him and keep him in good health.