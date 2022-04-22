Osinbajo, Nweke, listed to attend “The Power Shift” political engagement

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, and others have been listed to attend “The Power Shift” engagement to reawaken political consciousness of Nigerian youths.

The political engagement would witness the convergence of over 1,000 youths, both physically and online, to chart a way forward in the present political landscape of the country.

The National Coordinator of The Power Shift Movement, Nonso Nnamani, told newsmen in Enugu Friday that the movement intended to use the forthcoming conference to actively campaign for youth inclusion in governance.

According to Nnamani, The Power Shift – Abuja Conference would hold at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center Thursday, April 28, starting at 9a.m.

He said that the conference, which is themed: “Redefining Activism, Engagement and Participation”, would change the face of Nigerian politics through education and awareness campaigns that promote greater participation in politics across the general population and the youth in particular.

He said: “We have chosen to bring this conversation to the national stage, especially as the 2023 election draws closer, in order to raise the consciousness of the youth on the importance of political awareness and participation as a precursor for good governance in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this is an opportunity to identify with a significant number of youths from across the country as we inspire and awaken their consciousness to the historic opportunity that the 2023 elections provides for them to participate in shaping Nigeria’s future”.

The convener noted that the major challenge of Nigerian youths in the nation’s electoral and political evolution was not finance as some people wrongly believe or advocate.

“The real political issue with the Nigerian youths is their inability to organize themselves across the 36 states, the FCT and the 774 local government areas in the country.

“Through the conference, we want to galvanize and solidify existing youths’ structures and strategize on ways to redefine youths contributions to the political landscape that will create good governance in the country.

“So, there is a need for youths to increase their collective capacities to engage and prepare themselves not just for the 2023 general elections but for clear cut political positioning within the next 10 years,” he said.

The convener said that apart from the political and governance big wigs for the conference, lots of youths’ socio-political activists would be speaking and motivating youths to reach greater heights.

He said: “The first discussion panel session at the conference will feature Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, Founder, Slice Media Solutions; Dr Abioye Oke, Founder, Project 40TM and Mr Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser to the Enugu State Government on Agriculture.

“The second panel session will feature Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director of YIAGA Africa; Ndi Kato, Executive Director of Dinidari Foundation; Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, Executive Director of Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network Africa, and Mr Idris Jubril, Convener, Progressive Youth Group.”

It would be recalled that The Power Shift – Abuja conference would be the second of its kind, after the inaugural conference in Enugu on July 24, 2021.

The inaugural conference held in Enugu had over 1,000 guests, mostly youths – in person and online and featured the Governor of Enugu State – Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, Samson Itodo and many other dignitaries.